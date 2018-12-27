news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Hwidiem (Ash), Dec. 27, GNA - Mr. Joseph Kwogyenga, Manager of the Sekyere East Cluster Office of World Vision International, Ghana (WVI-Ghana), has called on rural community members to make the health and education of their children their number one priority to ensure their growth, wellbeing and development.

He said all stakeholders, including parents and community leaders, had greater responsibility to strengthen efforts to ensure good health and sanitation in schools, especially at the lower levels.

Mr Kwogyenga made the call at a durbar organized by WVI-G to hand over toilet facility to the Hwediem Basic School in the Asante Akim North District. The facility has changing rooms for girls, water harvesting system and washrooms.

The organization also presented textbooks to the School and bicycles to the District Directorate of Health Services for distribution to community health volunteers in the area.

Mr. Kwogyenga said situations where pupils in rural communities have to commute out of school to their homes during contact hours to answer to nature’s call, was worrying and there was the need for stakeholders to come together to address it.

He said the toilet facility was an intervention under the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) projects and formed part of efforts to end open defecation and enhance the health, sanitation and wellbeing of school children.

Mr. Roland Ronald Miah, the District Health Director, commended WVI-G for its continuous contribution to improved sanitation and health in the area.

He said the bicycles had come at an opportune time to facilitate the work of the community health volunteers to make positive impact on the maternal, child and general health care in the District.

Mrs. Georgina Harriet Nyamekeh, the WASH Officer of Sekyere East Cluster of WVI-Ghana, said intensive community education campaign programmes had been mounted to sensitize the people, especially school children on the need to ensure proper personal hygiene at all times to reduce infections and spread of diseases.

GNA