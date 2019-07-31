news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Tamale, July 31, GNA – Members of some communities in the Tamale Metropolis have been sensitised on the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Community Emergency Transport System (CETS) as part of efforts to improve their living conditions.

The sensitisation was to create awareness amongst the citizenry on the need to construct household toilets and how to address district and community specific WASH challenges; as well as importance of CETS and how to set them up as outlined in the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Implementation Guidelines.

It forms part of the People for Health (P4P) project being implemented by a consortium comprising SEND GHANA, Penplusbytes and the Ghana News Agency with support from the United States Agency for International Development.

The beneficiary communities included Lahagu, Kotingli, Yong, Dungu and Tugu.

The P4H project, amongst others, seeks to educate the citizenry on the need to improve on their health and living conditions.

Mrs Mavis Kala, CHPS Coordinator for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA), who spoke during the community sensitisation at Lahagu and Tugu, said the CHPS Implementation Guidelines mandated the establishment of Community Health Management Committees (CHMCs) and Community Emergency Transport System Committees (CETSCs) to help deal with critical and emergency cases.

She said it was the responsibility of community members to select their own representatives for the CETSCs as well as support them with resources to put up systems to facilitate health care delivery.

She advised community members to internally generate funds to support the CETSCs to facilitate efficient delivery of emergency cases in their communities.

Mr Abdul Majeed Mohammed, a WASH Resource Person at the TaMA, advised community members to construct household toilet facilities to help curb open defecation.

He also advised them to wash their hands well before eating and after visiting the toilet to improve and promote good health and hygiene.

Community members amongst other stakeholders provided assurance that they would do their best to construct household toilets to curb open defecation situation and its related health hazards.

They also expressed readiness to set up the CETSC members as well as discuss the amount to be paid to the CETSC to obtain emergency transportation systems to address emergency cases when they arose.

Mr Abdullai Mohammed, Assemblyman for Lahagu Electoral Area, lauded stakeholders for the efforts to educate community members on the WASH and CETS assuring that they would take steps to improve sanitation practices.

Mr Richard Bekyieriya, Field Officer, SEND GHANA, said P4P project partners would follow up on the commitments made by community members to assess their WASH situation.

GNA