By Regina Atule, GNA

Damongo, May 5, GNA – The Church of Pentecost, Damongo Central, in the Savannah Region, has launched a project dubbed: “Environmental Care: My Responsibility,” to encourage the citizenry to keep the environment clean for healthy living.

Pastor Fred Tetteh, the District Pastor of the Church, who launched the project at Damongo, expressed disgust about the filth that had engulfed communities and appealed to all to ensure a clean environment because “cleanliness is next to godliness.”

Pastor Tetteh said littering and indiscriminate felling of trees were contributing to deforestation and climate change and urged all to make it a responsibility to protect the environment.

He said media reports and general observation showed the magnitude and severity of waste management problems in the communities, which was affecting the populace.

He said the Church recognised clean environment and good health as a means to achieving socio-economic development and that it intended to partner government to tackle sanitation issues in the country.

Pastor Tetteh advised members of the Church to lead exemplary lives for others to emulate to keep the environment clean.

Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, the District Chief Executive of West Gonja, who was represented during the event, commended the Church for the good initiative and called on other churches in the District to emulate the good example.

He told the Church that the Assembly had developed strategies including the passage of the environmental by-laws, which would be gazetted, to help address issues of sanitation in the area.

