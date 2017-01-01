The St John’s Divine Anglican Church, Winneba, has donated a number of items to Effutu Municipal Government Hospital

Winneba (C/R), GNA - The St John’s Divine Anglican Church, Winneba, has donated a number of items to Effutu Municipal Government Hospital.

The items include, soap, sugar, bread, soft drinks, cartons of bottled water, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil and fruits.

Making the presentation at the forecourt of the facility in Winneba, Venerable Augustus Kofi Buadi, the Priest in charge of Winneba Anglican Church said the items were donated in honour of St John who is the Church Patron to the children to feel part of the society during the Christmas and the New Year festivities.

Ms Lucy Offori Nursing Officer, who received the items on behalf of Management of the Hospital, expressed gratitude to the Church for taking the plight of children into their heart to donate the items to the facility.

He called on public-spirited individuals and groups to emulate the example of the Church to support the facility to enable the personnel to continue to render quality health care to people who patronise the services of the Hospital.

GNA