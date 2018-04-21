Accra, April 21, GNA – The Janok Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has organised three separate training programmes for 72 Community Health Management Committee (CHMC) members to sharpen their healthcare delivery skills in four communities in Accra. The training was under the ‘People for Health’ Project, being spearheaded by the USAID, SEND-Ghana, Penplusbytes, and the Ghan

Accra, April 21, GNA – The Janok Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has organised three separate training programmes for 72 Community Health Management Committee (CHMC) members to sharpen their healthcare delivery skills in four communities in Accra.



The training was under the ‘People for Health’ Project, being spearheaded by the USAID, SEND-Ghana, Penplusbytes, and the Ghana News Agency as the lead organisations with Janok Foundation as the focal NGO.

The communities that benefitted from the training, dubbed; “Strengthening Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS),” are; Odornaa, Abeka-Lapaz, Chorkor and Sukura-Zongo.

It was geared towards promoting the use of the ‘People for Health’ Dashboard to transfer accurate information about the roles and responsibilities of CHMC members and to develop an action plan that would aid effective healthcare delivery.

Dr Selom Botwe, the Sub-Metro Health Director of the Adabraka Polyclinic, said at the Odornaa Community training that the skills development was timely and asked the participants to take advantage of it to help promote CHPS in the community.

Dr Stella Gyamfi, the Sub-Metro Health Director of the Kaneshie Polyclinic, in her welcoming address at the Abeka-Lapaz programme, urged participants to support each other to promote good health among the people.

Madam Pearl Dzordzordzi, the CHPS Head, Mamprobi Polyclinic, at the Chorkor and Sukura-Zongo communities, advised participants to be time conscious in service delivery and avail themselves to training programmes.

Mrs Rose Akuaku, Madam Vivian Dwira, and Mr Andrew Abbey, all of Accra Metro Health Directorate and Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of Janok Foundation, facilitated the training.

GNA