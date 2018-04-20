Cape Coast (C/R), April 20, GNA – National Health Insurance Workers in the Central Region have vowed to maintain the spirit of hard work as the most effective and workable machinery to achieve the core objectives of the Insurance Policy. Notwithstanding the operational challenges facing the Scheme, nothing would change the collective and useful decision we have taken to better the lot of the Sc

Cape Coast (C/R), April 20, GNA – National Health Insurance Workers in the Central Region have vowed to maintain the spirit of hard work as the most effective and workable machinery to achieve the core objectives of the Insurance Policy.



Notwithstanding the operational challenges facing the Scheme, nothing would change the collective and useful decision we have taken to better the lot of the Scheme in the Central Region, the workers stated.

These were stated in a resolution adopted at the end of an annual review meeting attended by heads of the various Health Insurance Authority departments at the Regional Office, district managers and their core officers at the university of Cape Coast.

It was on the theme, “Strategising and Improving Our Performance in the midst of all Challenges.”

The meeting afforded participants the opportunity to effectively assess the Region’s overall performance in the previous year, and adopted new and a more workable strategies to improve on their performance.

Spearheaded by the Regional Director of the NHIA, Mr. Francis Oti Frimpong, the participants expressed the optimism that the strategies adopted at the end of the meeting would assist them to achieve the performance targets set for this year.

According to the workers, in spite of the challenges, they would go the extra mile just as they did last year, to ensure that the many thousands of NHIS Clients in the Central Region were provided appreciable service to carve excellent image for the Scheme.

Mr. Francis Oti Frimpong, described 'as remarkable' the selfless performance displayed by NHIA employees in the region, last year, and advised them to work harder to enable the Region to exceed the 850,024 membership target it had set for itself by the end of the year.

The Regional Director emphasised on the strategic direction of the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Samuel Yaw Annor, which centred on a four-Point Fundamental Pillars designed to promote the aims and objectives of the Scheme.

They included, additional source of funding by increasing the NHIA levy on Vat from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent, implementation of electronic claims management to improve efficiency and minimise fraud, internal police force improvement, and amending the NHIS law to make crime against the scheme more punitive to deter others who intended to defraud the scheme.

Mr Oti Frimpong said with hard work coupled with selfless devotion to duty, NHIS workers in the Region could sustain and maintain the trust and confidence reposed in them by the management of the National Health Insurance Authority.

He, therefore, urged every employee of the NHIA in the Region to consider the Scheme as his or her personal venture and learn to explore all useful qualities to move the Policy forward.

Mr John Awuku-Ahevi, Central Regional operational manager of the NHIA, said as at the end of December, 2017, the number of active NHIS membership for the Region stood at 717,759 representing 84 percent of the Region’s targeted 850,024 registered Clients.

He mentioned Ejumako-Enyan-Essiam (AEE), Asikuma –Odoben-Brakwa (AOB), and Cape Coast Metro (CCM) Schemes as Branch Schemes which performed well on the whole during the year under review taking into consideration the relevant key performance indicators (KPIS).

Mr Awuku-Ahevi said other District Branches in the Region performed below 58.3 percent, being the Regional Performance Average.

He attributed the judicious use of consumables, occasional institutional outreach registrations, and intensive publicity as the key factors that yielded excellent results for the Schemes which performed splendid work last year.

The Regional Operational Manager listed challenges like, under-staffing, frequent breakdown of equipment, and logistical constraints as the causes of the poor performance of the Schemes.

Mr William Omane Adjekum, a Director of the Cape Coast office, who presided over the meeting commended the NHIA workers in the Region for their deep sense of commitment and preparedness to put up their best to keep the work moving in the midst of some Operational setbacks.

He called on District, Municipal, and Metropolitan Schemes to intensify their Educational activities on the NHIS activities to pave the way for greater achievements.

