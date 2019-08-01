news, story, article

By Michael Sa-Ambo, GNA

Tamale, Aug 01, GNA – The Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC), an international child-centered non-governmental organisation, has donated 10 tricycle ambulances to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to facilitate health care delivery in the Northern Region.

The tricycle ambulances would be distributed to various Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds in the Savelugu, and Nanumba North Municipalities, and Saboba, and Nanumba South Districts.

The gesture formed part of CCFC’s Promoting Maternal, Newborn, Infant and Child Sustainable Health Efforts (PROMISE) Project, which is funded by the Global Affairs Canada.

The project seeks to improve health care delivery especially for women and children in rural communities in the Region.

Mr Stephen Amoako, Chief of Party of the PROMISE project, who spoke during the presentation of the tricycle ambulances to representatives of GHS in Tamale on Wednesday, urged the directors at the beneficiary health facilities to put them to good use and to maintain them regularly to keep them in good shape.

Mr Amoako reiterated that the tricycle ambulances were to help reduce preventable deaths especially in the rural communities.

Mrs Esenam Kavi, Project Manager of CCFC PROMISE, said a seed fund would be set up to assist the communities to cover the operational cost of the ambulances.

Dr Dominic Otchere, Chief Pharmacist, Northern Regional Health Directorate, who spoke on behalf of the Regional Director of GHS, said the absence of effective transportation system was affecting health care delivery in the Region leading to needless and avoidable deaths.

Dr Otchere expressed gratitude to the CCFC for supporting health facilities in the Region to improve health care delivery, saying the gesture would go a long way to complement ongoing efforts to ensure universal health care in the country.

Mr George Baiden, Country Director of CCFC, was hopeful that the items would help increase access to health care delivery in the beneficiary communities.

GNA