By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA Sokode (VR), Oct. 23, GNA - Mr. Vincent Fekpe, Volta Regional Blood Organizer, has observed that voluntary blood donors in the Region were gradually becoming paid donors. He described the situation as worrying because it did not provide for a readily available source of blood for any emergency. Mr. Fekpe said this in an interview with the Ghan

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Sokode (VR), Oct. 23, GNA - Mr. Vincent Fekpe, Volta Regional Blood Organizer, has observed that voluntary blood donors in the Region were gradually becoming paid donors.

He described the situation as worrying because it did not provide for a readily available source of blood for any emergency.

Mr. Fekpe said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at a blood donation exercise by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Power Queens’ Club to mark their 30th anniversary.

He said the Regional Blood Bank had lost many voluntary donors and is struggling to stock the Bank with the challenge of no vehicle to organize blood donation exercises across the Region.

Mr Fekpe said the Regional Blood Bank at its current state could not meet demands from hospitals and clinics in and around Ho and appealed to philanthropists and voluntary donors to contribute to the Blood Bank’s donation drive.

Madam Rosemond Asamoa-Frimpong, President, Power Queens’ Club, said the blood donation was a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Company to the public and was ongoing in five regions across the country.

She said they projected to donate 200 pints of blood and called on the public to join the exercise.

Mr Francis Opoku Manu, Public Relations Officer, Volta Office, ECG, said the exercise was meant to allow the Company interact with its public as well as address the issue of blood shortage at the Bank.

He called on the public to make healthy living and regular blood donation exercise, a lifestyle.

GNA