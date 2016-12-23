Bliss Eye Care, has provided free eye care services to 296 students from both basic and second cycle schools in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region

Wa, Dec. 23, GNA - Bliss Eye Care, has provided free eye care services to 296 students from both basic and second cycle schools in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region.



Under its project dubbed: "Blissful Sight for Kids," (BS4Ks) 6,040 students, comprising 3,590 students from nine basic schools in the District and 2,450 second cycle schools including St Francis Girls, Jirapa and Ullo Senior High School students were screened for various eye conditions.

Out of the 296 found to have various eye problems, 86 of them were giving spectacles to correct their challenges while the rest of the 210 were provided with various medications.

Dr Zakarea Al-hassan Balure, Optometrist and the Manager of Bliss Eye Care made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday in Wa.

Dr Balure said there were a lot of people out there with various eye problems who lacked the ability to seek professional services, hence his motivation to partner Pro Visus organisation in Switzerland to aid such persons.

He said the BS4Ks project sought to complement the National Eye Health Programme to realise its aim of eliminating avoidable blindness by 2020 through effective management of refractive disorders, using children as an entry point.

"The project will vigorously pursue a sustained education to break the negative myth surrounding the use of spectacles as only the reserve of the elites and the rich and affluent in society," he noted.

The Manager of Bliss Eye Care added that the project would contribute to a large population especially children to become aware of refractive errors and seeking professional care and using the optical devices and the advice given them.

Dr Balure said that was done using various approaches including provision of outreach optometric services, awareness creation and advocacy on childhood blindness, provision of free sample spectacles to needy school children, organisation of special eye camps for school children and school health visits.

He said the project would collaborate with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Education Service to advocate and implement an action plan to promote healthy eyes among children to prevent blindness.

Dr Balure also expressed appreciation to Vision 2020 and Christopher Vodin and Gerhard Heidenreich of Switzerland for being the driving force behind the establishment of the Bliss Eye Care facility.

