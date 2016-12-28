Health professionals have been tasked to improve on their attitude towards patients because it played a major role in the healing process.

Air Commodore Julius S. K. Dzamefe, the Director General of Logistics at the 37 Military Hospital, said though there were challenges of logistics and manpower, “with the right attitude towards our clients, the little we do will be highly be appreciated by them.”

He challenged staff to resolve to win back the trust and confidence of the few disenchanted patients in the coming year.

Air Commodore Dzamefe was speaking at the 37 Military Hospital’s 2016 WASSA and end of year activities in Accra. The occasion was also to honour individuals who had maintained discipline in the various departments.

He observed that in terms of logistics and remuneration, the hospital staff may not have received their fair reward and that efforts were being made by the hierarchy of the medical corps to work towards the achievement of what was due them in line with their counterparts in the Ministry of Health.

Air Commodore Dzamefe, while commending staff for their sterling performance, reminded them of the ever increasing cases of legal actions by some of their clients who felt they had been neglected or mistreated.

He admonished staff to take a sober reflection and resolve to improve on where they fell short and improve on their skills, knowledge and attitudes.

Air Commodore Dzamefe asked staff to use the occasion to reflect on their past and reaffirm their desire and determination to provide an enhanced, efficient and effective healthcare to their clients in the year 2017 and beyond.

Brigadier General Ernest Saka, the Commander of the Hospital, said the facility, with 500 beds, has an objective of providing health care to service personnel and their families among others.

He said the hospital had revised its role in conformity with the contemporary needs of Armed Forces and the country in general.

Brigadier General Saka said the 37 Military Hospital clientele-base had expanded, noting that it now served as Government Medical Emergency Response Unit and centre of action in the event of major disasters in the country.

“This undoubtedly put a lot of pressure on the staff of the Military Hospital all year round,” he said.

He recalled that this year had been significant in the history of the facility and that as part of its 75th anniversary the hospital embarked on education programmes and building of capacity of personnel.

He said the Ghana Armed Forces Hepatitis Project, which was inaugurated as a result of high morbidity and mortality of Hepatitis B and C among serving personnel and their dependents, had yielded results.

