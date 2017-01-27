By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA Juaso (Ash), Jan 27, GNA – Asante-Akim South District is making strong progress in the promotion of maternal health – recording for the first time ever, zero maternal death, last year. Mr. Ringo Naah, the District Health Director, said they were determined to continue to work hard, with zeal and passion, to make sure that no mother died during childbirth. Speaking

Juaso (Ash), Jan 27, GNA – Asante-Akim South District is making strong progress in the promotion of maternal health – recording for the first time ever, zero maternal death, last year.

Mr. Ringo Naah, the District Health Director, said they were determined to continue to work hard, with zeal and passion, to make sure that no mother died during childbirth.

Speaking at an annual performance review meeting held at Juaso, he said improving access to maternal, child and reproductive health services would remain their major priority.

He, however, complained about inadequate funding and supply of logistics, describing these as serious challenges that needed to be tackled.

Mr. Naah said he found it deeply troubling that for the whole of last year, there was no direct funding from the government for any health activity in the area.

He said the only funds they received came from donors and specifically targeted fighting malaria and tuberculosis (TB).

He indicated that the health facilities largely had to depend on internally generated funds to keep going adding that the delay in claims payment by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for services rendered, made things really tough for them.

He saluted the health workers for the good job they were doing to save lives and soothe the pain of patients.

Mr. Ebenezer Amankwaa, an official from the Regional Health Directorate singled out for praise health professionals, working to bring quality healthcare to people in deprived and difficult-to-reach communities.

He called on the NHIA to ensure timely payment of claims to allow for the smooth operation of the facilities.

