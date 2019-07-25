news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Kwanyako, C/R, July 25, GNA - All Nations Medical Outreach, a team of Registered Nurses based in the United State of America (USA), in collaboration with Adjoku Abora Health Foundation, has organized a free health screening for 500 kids and the aged at Agona Kwanyako, as part of their charitable services to humanity.

Some of the common ailments treated were blood pressure, diabetes, eye diseases, malaria and others that causes premature death to the aged and children under five to 10 years.

The All Nations Medical Outreach also donated beds, bundles of mosquito nets and other equipment to the Kwanyako Health Center to enhance the operations of the facility.

Speaking to the Media, Madam Adeline Otsin Asante, Leader of the team said blood pressure (BP) was one of the top killer diseases among middle aged people in Ghana and other African countries.

Madam Asante said the free health screening organized for the people formed part of activities of the 80th Birthday of her Father, Nana Adjoku Abora V, Tufuhene of Agona Kwanyako.

She said it was prudent for people to find time off their busy schedules to undergo medical check- up, adding that, people in Africa died frequently as a result of failure to visit a health facility to know their health status.

According Madam Asante, All Nations Medical Outreach has provided funds to help paint the Health Center and replace all torn nets at Consulting rooms, the pharmacy department, maternity ward and the Out Patient Department (OPD).

She said the Team would extend the exercise to other communities in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

Nana Adjoku Abora praised the Nurses for travelling all the way from America to Ghana to offer free medical treatment to ensure good health for the people.

The Tufuhene asked Ghanaians, especially the aged not to joke with their health but do regular medical check-up at the health facility to avoid premature deaths and other health complications.

GNA