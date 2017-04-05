Akim Oda (E/R), April 5, GNA - The Oda Community Health Nurses Training School has launched its 55th Ghana Nurses and Midwifery Trainees Association (GNMTA) with a call on the trainees to abide by the Code of Ethics. The 55th anniversary of the GNMTA was under the theme: "The Role of Nurses in Modern Day Health Delivery," which would be marked with a weeklong of activities. GNMTA is an annual na

Akim Oda (E/R), April 5, GNA - The Oda Community Health Nurses Training School has launched its 55th Ghana Nurses and Midwifery Trainees Association (GNMTA) with a call on the trainees to abide by the Code of Ethics.



The 55th anniversary of the GNMTA was under the theme: "The Role of Nurses in Modern Day Health Delivery," which would be marked with a weeklong of activities.

GNMTA is an annual nationwide celebration but it is held on different dates by each branch of the association.

This year's launch coincided with the Students Representative Council (SRC) week celebration which will end on April 9, 2017.

Mr Prince Bentil Ninson, the President of GNMTA, Oda Community Health Nurses Training School, urged his fellow students to take note of all that they learnt and apply it as professionals while on the field.

He said the Code of Ethics of the nursing profession was very important especially in their interaction with patients.

"That healthy interaction alone can cure patients hence you need to pay much importance to it,” Mr Ninson said.

Madam Rose Boateng, the Patron of the Board of GNMTA, admonished the students to comport themselves in all their endeavours.

Activities earmarked for the week include talent show, health walk, dinner, awards night, blood donation and breast examination.

