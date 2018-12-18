By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA Aduamoa (E/R), Dec. 18, GNA - Aduamoamankuo, a union of citizens of Kwahu Aduamoa resident in New York , has donated medical equipment worth $1,500 to the Aduamoa Community Health Centre to enable them provide quality healthcare service to the people. The items included electronic sphygmomanometers and medications. In a short ceremony to hand over the items to the

In a short ceremony to hand over the items to the facility, Nana Kwame Oduro Apenteng II, the Krontihene of Kwahu Aduamoa, who is the group's representative, said the major priority of the group was to promote the improvement of the living standards of the people in the community in the fields of education, health and other social services, hence the donation.

He said the group plans to upgrade the health centre.

Nana Apenteng said the group was still organizing to acquire more medical equipment to be delivered to the health centre by middle of next year.

He therefore encouraged the health workers of the facility to give off their best to help save lives.

Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, Madam Vida Efua Afful, the Kwahu East District Director of Health Services, thanked the group for the gesture and assured that the items would be put to its rightful use to ensure that the people who visited the facility benefitted from the items.

GNA