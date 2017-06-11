By Laudia Sawer Tema, June 11, GNA - Dr John Yabani, Tema Metropolitan Health Director, has advised adolescents to encourage each other to focus on their studies and future careers. Dr Yabani, interacting with members of the Tema International School’s (TIS) Girls United Club over the weekend, said they must serve as peer educators to their mates. He added that the youth must be focused and n

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 11, GNA - Dr John Yabani, Tema Metropolitan Health Director, has advised adolescents to encourage each other to focus on their studies and future careers.

Dr Yabani, interacting with members of the Tema International School’s (TIS) Girls United Club over the weekend, said they must serve as peer educators to their mates.

He added that the youth must be focused and not allow themselves to be swayed into unhealthy relationships, sexual activities, smoking, among other social vices.

He therefore urged them to join educational clubs such as the adolescent health clubs to learn about their bodies and how to refrain from such activities which had the tendency to destroy their future.

The Health Director noted that it was unfortunate that some adolescent girls in the Metropolis had to drop out of school due to pregnancies after engaging in premarital sex.

He indicated that some of these girls contemplate suicide as their parents became heartbroken and blamed them for finding themselves in such situations.

He therefore pleaded with parents of such girls to encourage their pregnant teenagers to carry through the pregnancy and return to school to ensure that they acquired a future for themselves and their unborn children.

Dr Yabani also encouraged adolescents in the Metropolis to visit the adolescent friendly corners and interact with the service providers to enable them make informed decisions.

He announced that his outfit was in the process of printing a bi-annual youth newsletter which would contain adolescent reproductive health statistics, tit-bits, and research, among others to be distributed to schools and communities.

The Tema Health Director therefore called on individuals, and corporate organizations to sponsor the printing of the newsletter.

Miss Anna-Maria Poku, a member of the Girls United Club, thanked the Health Directorate for the opportunity to interact with officials and contribute their quota to improving adolescent health in the Metropolis.

Miss Poku said the 15-member club was made up of teenagers aged 16 and 17 and had the vision of identifying adolescent problems in the Metropolis and providing help to those in need.

GNA