By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - As part of its 70th anniversary, the Accra Technical University (ATU) on Saturday organised a medical screening for the people of Mpewuhuasem and its environs in the Ga West Municipality to enable them know their health status.

The screening comprised; testing for blood pressure, malaria, Body Mass Inedx (BMI), Hepatitis B, blood grouping and blood sugar levels as well as a health talk on the ‘effects and management of hypertension’.

The university has established another campus at Mpewuhuasem, which would be in operation soon.

Professor Samuel Nii Odai, Vice Chancellor of ATU, said school authorities decided to give back to the community in which the new campus was located adding that, the health of the people was important.

He said, it would be good to know that the people living within the community where the campus was located, were healthy as they were potential workers, students, and food vendors of the school.

He said, the school had been in existence for long and there was the need to advance, hence, the establishment of another campus.

Professor Nii Odai commended the people for responding to their call and advised them to make use of the opportunity especially for the job seekers and business men and women to secure themselves jobs and marketing spaces.

Dr Prince Pambo, Chief Executive Officer of Health Insight, who gave the health talk on ‘Effects and Management of Hypertension” said, Ghanaians were health cautious by word of mouth and not in their actions, adding that you would find few Ghanaians visiting the hospitals for check-ups whilst majority would seek health attention when they were seriously ill.

He said, there were so many factors that could cause high blood pressure, which most often was being referred to as Hypertension, saying that, too much intake of salt, fatty foods, not eating enough fruits and vegetables, obesity were some causes of the ailment, thus, when avoided would enable them gain good health.

Dr Prince Pambo, however, said, some people were not aware of their condition, hence, the need to intensify awareness campaigns to promote healthy living.

The screening was sponsored by the Ghana Health Service, Ga West Municipal Assembly and the Ghana Association of Quasi Government Health Institutions (GAQHI).

Dr Christian Amenuveve, President of GAQHI pledged continuous support to ATU, being a member of the association for such humanitarian purposes.

The people of Mpewuhuasem expressed joy and assured ATU authorities of their collective efforts to tasks assign to them and hoped more of such activities would be held.

