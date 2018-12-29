news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/A), Dec. 29, GNA - Some officials comprising staff members of the Ansuaa Ababio Paediatric Centre (AAPC) of the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, have embarked on a health walk to help raise public awareness for kid’s ambulance for the Centre.

The exercise, which started at the frontage of the Hospital saw them walking and chanting slogans, amidst shouting and dancing through some principal streets of the Dormaa Central Municipality.

They carried placards some of which read; 'Kids matter we need kids ambulance', 'Drones cannot carry sick kids we need ambulance', 'You may one day need an ambulance'.

The rest of the participants included; some staff of the ambulance service in Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Poultry Farmers Association, the Police service, some political party activists, and opinion leaders.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the walk, Dr Harry Acquah, a Medical Practitioner at the AAPC said the exercise was aimed at drawing the attention of members of the public to collectively offer assistance towards the purchase of a kids ambulance.

He explained that the Centre had to hit the streets again with a health walk because there was the urgent need to spread the vital message about the lack of ambulance for kids noting it was important for everybody to hear this message.

He added that their quest for the Kid’s ambulance was borne from the fact that there was no quality transport system that could carry kids from the rural areas to urban centres for medical care and to carry delivered children from urban centres back to rural areas.

"We assume that up till this time not everybody knows about this campaign. Those who hear it are likely to spread the information to others who haven't," he stated.

Dr Acquah described the turn out as "encouraging even though the commencement of the exercise was delayed".

He called on individuals, organisations and philanthropists to come to the aid of the Centre and support its course to help reduce infant mortality.

"Already, we have had promises from people who have expressed interest to help us to deliver brand new kids ambulance to us. We need some little push and assistance to make this dream a reality," he added.

The exercise ended at the Eye Centre with participants been taken through aerobics and first aid training.

GNA