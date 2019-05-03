news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Deve (V/R), May 3, GNA – A four-unit CHPs Compound with ancillary facilities and an apartment for the resident nurse, has been handed over to the people of Deve, a farming community in the North Tongu District, Volta Region.

The beneficiary communities besides Deve are; Aglubakpo, Lokokpo, Agbesukpedu, Akuta, Zomayi and Ayigokope.

Mr Richard Collins Arku, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, handing over the facility on Monday, reiterated the importance of health of the people to a nation's development, and therefore lamented the neglect of the health needs of Deve area for a long time forcing them to travel several kilometres for such services.

He promised his administration would make healthcare more accessible in the area and appealed to the people to assist the facility to run well, promising it would be upgraded to a health centre status if operated successfully.

He cautioned men against detaching emotionally from their wives anytime they were pregnant assuring them that it rather bonded men and their pregnant wives.

He said proliferation of facilities and improved access to care alone do not make women in such conditions healthy, and that men had the responsibility of following their wives to the delivery wards.

Mr Arku, promised to facilitate the repair of the about 15-kilometre road network connecting the area, which was in a deplorable state.

He also said an overhead tank would be supplied to harvest rain water at the facility, while efforts were being made to complete the drilling of a borehole at Deve.

Ms Delali Annie Ofori, District Director, Ghana Health Service (GHS), lamented the shortfall of health facilities and poor access to care in the district and expressed joy for the CHPs Compound for Deve.

She announced that staff and equipment would soon be dispatched to make the facility fully functional and to reduce their long journeys for medical attention at Adidome and Battor

"Accessing care here has been difficult as GHS staff visit here only once a month to run child welfare clinics and it is good this facility has come", she said.

She said the facility would help to improve counselling of nursing mothers, expectant mothers and the general public.

Ms Ofori said her unit would educate the people on their roles, including; voluntary provision of security, to complement the running of the facility.

