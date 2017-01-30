By Emelia B. Addae, GNA New-Abirem (E/R), Jan 30, GNA – New-Abirem Government Hospital and nine other facilities have taken delivery of assorted drugs, including antibiotics, carvedilol and simvastatin, costing about US$300,000.00. Atibie Government Hospital, Akoase, Ntronang, Nkwarteng and Tweapease Community Health Centres, were among the beneficiary facilities. These were a donation from a

New-Abirem (E/R), Jan 30, GNA – New-Abirem Government Hospital and nine other facilities have taken delivery of assorted drugs, including antibiotics, carvedilol and simvastatin, costing about US$300,000.00.

Atibie Government Hospital, Akoase, Ntronang, Nkwarteng and Tweapease Community Health Centres, were among the beneficiary facilities.

These were a donation from an American NGO, “Direct Relief” and it was in response to an appeal by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abirem, Mr. John Osei Frimpong.

This was made through Breast Care International (BCI), a Kumasi-based NGO, which has been at the forefront of the breast cancer awareness campaign in the country.

Mr. Frimpong said ensuring access to quality healthcare was one of his major priorities and vowed to do everything he could to assist improve the health of the people in his constituency.

Dr. Priscilla Addae Konadu, a Medical Officer at the New-Abirem Government Hospital, said the facilities were grateful for the supply of the drugs.

She called for the construction of a children’s ward for the hospital, a morgue and the supply of a chemical analyzer.

Nana Akwasi Amo Kyeretwie, the chief of Abirem, thanked the MP for his tremendous support for efforts at improving the quality of healthcare in the area.

