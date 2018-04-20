Adaklu Kodzibi (V/R), April 20, GNA - Mr. Phanuel Kade Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive has said the country’s development initiatives could be a mirage with the “African time mantra”. He said time wasted could not be regained and charged traditional rulers and opinion leaders to lead the campaign on time management to fast track development in communities. Mr. Donkor who was addres

Adaklu Kodzibi (V/R), April 20, GNA - Mr. Phanuel Kade Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive has said the country’s development initiatives could be a mirage with the “African time mantra”.



He said time wasted could not be regained and charged traditional rulers and opinion leaders to lead the campaign on time management to fast track development in communities.

Mr. Donkor who was addressing chiefs and people of Adaklu Kodzobi as part of his tour of the District promised to ensure that public events under the auspices of the Assembly started on time.

He said contract to extend potable water across the District had been signed and that work would soon begin.

Mr. Donkor pledged to complete all development projects initiated by the previous administration and appealed for support from the chiefs.

The DCE said beneficiary communities for the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) in the District had been increased from 24 to 54 and that more communities would be roped in.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi reminded the DCE of the poor road network from the community to Ho, which was abandoned by the contractor.

GNA