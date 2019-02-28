news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - With the increasing demand on smartphones by millennials, large manufacturers are now trying to make more robust devices that cater for the youth in terms of performance and value.



Huawei’s latest Y7 Prime 2019 is one of those smartphones designed and manufactured with today’s young persons in mind.

The average young person who wants a phone that is affordable, looks stylish, befitting, processes information fast, has long battery life, large memory, takes crystal-clear pictures and very trendy must settle on the Y7 Prime 2019.

This phone features a large 6.26-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop display, a 16MP selfie camera, a 13MP+2MP AI Camera with Master AI support and a class-leading 4,000mAh battery.

Historically Y series devices have been a good value for money with the promise of strong performance and attractive design. Let us find out in this review whether the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 succeeds in upholding the character of the predecessors.

6.26-inch Dewdrop Display

The first impression when holding the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is that it feels really light, the phone weighs 168g only.

Second the screen is bigger; Huawei has added a new Dewdrop display that incorporates a pearl-shaped notch into a 6.26-inch screen, which maximises the display area for gaming and video-streaming lovers.

The device comes in three energetic colours: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Coral Red, and has a ceramic back, which Huawei says improves resilience against everyday wear and tear. It means if you keep it well, you can use it for a longer period without scratches.

16MP Selfie Camera and 13MP+2MP AI Dual Rear Cameras

This smartphone has a notch that houses a 16MP front camera, situated on the vertical axis of the device. Through this design, users are expected to have a near-full screen design with no disruption.

Selfie lovers can also trigger the front camera to take selfies through two hands-free methods: Gesture Control and Smile Detection: many are beginning to call it “Automatic Selfie”.

Gesture Control

When this feature is enabled it allows the user to snap a quick selfie by simply opening and closing the palm in front of the camera.

Smile Detection

The camera in this situation recognises the smile of two or more persons, who, when they smiled towards it and say “cheese” the camera automatically snapped a “groupfie” (or a selfie if it is one person).

On the back of the device, there is a 13MP+2MP dual camera. The primary 13MP camera has a wide aperture of f/1.8 with 16 virtual f-stops (supporting f/1.8-6), which is built to provide granular control over depth of field effects. In short, the phone can understand your environment and edit your pictures in the best way possible to give you memories you will not forget in a while.

4000mAh Large Battery

The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 houses a large 4000mAh battery. It provides more than one-day worth of intensive usage without a single charge. That means even if one forgots to charge the device overnight, it would still let the user get through the next day with minimal use. HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 has a 32GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via the microSD card slot. So, you won’t be receiving ‘storage full’ promptings any time soon.

Price and availability

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is currently selling at 829 Ghana cedis. The device is expected to be available on-shelf from 1st March, 2019.

GNA