A GNA feature by Hannah Awadzi

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - Expectations of some Ghanaians this year are high; many are hoping for a Ghana with less corruption, a Ghana where institutions work efficiently, where people will be free to earn a decent income.

Many also talk about the need for good policies, however, there are those who argue, that there are a lot of good policies in Ghana, which just end on paper.

Sometimes, the people who are supposed to help implement the policies probably do not know of the policies or they simply cannot be bothered.

Others also point to the bad attitude of majority of the people who probably do not care and perhaps enjoy being corrupt for their own selfish benefit.

Aunty Mansa (not the real name) narrated an incident that happened in one of the country’s big hospitals.

She said: “As a pregnant woman, I had gone to access ante-natal services, I was due to be given the anti-malarial dose, which I know has been paid for, but when the nurse gave me the drugs, she demanded that I gave her GH₵ 2.00.”

Confused I asked: “Is this drug not supposed to be free, why am I being charged for it?” This was the reply of the nurse: “My In-Charge asked me to collect that money.”

Aunty Mansa said: “I felt like going to be supposed In-charge to ask questions but fearing that I will be tagged as ‘too-known’, I just kept quiet.”

This is just one of the numerous incidences that go on in Ghana everyday, which in my opinion hinders the effective implementation of the policies that are put in place to make lives better for all Ghanaians.

Sometimes, one does not even know who to talk to or where to report such incidence of corruption; however, many turn around to blame the government or the political figure for how things are in the country.

One could expand the talk about corruption to institutions such as the passport office, the police, the Driver, Vehicle, Licensing, Authority and Lands Commission.

There is the need for programmes to be in place to ensure that persons in charge of implementing certain policy decisions are aware and they ensure implementation as expected.

The new government should take steps to work on this and to ensure that policies, directives and the like are communicated down to the last person in Ghana to reduce corruption and give meaning to the mantra: “Knowledge is power.”

Hopefully, with the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, policies will be well implemented and lapses reported for action to be taken.

