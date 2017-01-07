Many rally behind a leader to attain a goal, but only the loyal and reliable ones would be chosen to join the administrative caravan.

A GNA Feature by Gideon Ahenkorah

Accra, Jan 7, GNA - Many rally behind a leader to attain a goal, but only the loyal and reliable ones would be chosen to join the administrative caravan.

But certainly, only those who demonstrated zeal, commitment, loyalty and enthusiasm towards the realisation of the dreams of the elephant would be given the chance to take their administrative seats.

It is quite known that the struggle for political power is dependent on team work which requires hardworking players to play various roles.

However, while playing their assigned roles, some of these players fail to deliver as expected.

Research shows that, some people are naturally team players whilst others can only work alone; and some people can work harder in a team whilst others may work harder when alone.

This perhaps justifies the reason why some of those who swore oaths to support the New Patriotic Party, when in opposition, jumped ship when the party was beset by storms.

The dream to sit on the administrative seat of Ghana would certainly not materialize without the support of some identifiable hardworking party members, who bent backwards to ensure that victory was achieved.

So when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo started enlisting his cabinet ministers, I was not surprised to hear the names of persons like Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere, Lord Commey, Frema Osei-Opare, Francis Asenso Boakye, Abu Jinapor, Ambassador Hassan Ahmed, Saratu Atta, Joshua Kyeremeh, Kan Dapaah Victor and Clara Napaga Sulemana.

After all, the names sounded familiar as these people have demonstrated high sense of loyalty and hard work towards the Party and deserve commendation.

My Case

It is arguable that membership loyalty may not be the sole factor to determine the competency of members as some people may have the zeal, passion and the enthusiasm to die for the party but may lack the skills to take charge of some sensitive responsibilities.

Ministerial seats require persons with all-round skills and capacity to take charge of very significant duties and the success of every government depends on its various role players.

This indicates that for a government to sustain its power in governance, the employment of very competent leaders for ministerial and other positions is a sine qua non.

It is in vein with this that, I make a humble call on the President Nana Akufo-Addo to make a careful assessment of all his appointees to ascertain their competencies and skills before placing them in charge of various responsibilities.

It is evident that some of the ministers who chaired various administrative duties under successive governments are highly skilled and can equally play useful roles in this new government.

I was so glad when the President said he would be a “president for all” during the speech he read following the declaration as the President-elect by the Electoral Commission.

This statement indicates that you are willing to practise an all-inclusive government where all Ghanaians will be called on board to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Congratulations again for attaining the feat as the fifth President of the Fourth Republic of our great nation.

GNA