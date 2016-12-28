Miss Linda Dapilah, a Form Two Home Economics student of the Jirapa Senior High School, has for the past years been struggling with the challenge of seeing objects at a distance

Wa, Dec. 28, GNA - Miss Linda Dapilah, a Form Two Home Economics student of the Jirapa Senior High School, has for the past years been struggling with the challenge of seeing objects at a distance.

In class, Miss Linda frequently draws very close to the white board just to see what the teacher has written so she could write in her book. Her friends usually tease her for blocking their view with her frequent movement to and fro the board.

Linda also has to struggle with the difficulty and pain of hitting her feet at stones when walking due to her visual problems. She was virtually giving up hope on her vision as her family has no money to take her to an ophthalmologist for professional eye care services.

This, Linda said, is not only having a heavy toll on her academic performance but has also lowered her self-esteem as her friends tease her constantly.

This has been the plight of Linda until Bliss Eye Care discovered her through its Blissful Sight for Kids (BS4Ks) project which is offering free eye services to both basic and second cycle students across the 11 districts of the Upper West Region.

Through the project’s free eye screening and correctional services, Linda was screened and diagnosed of a myopic refractive problem. Her problem was one that could be aided or corrected with a spectacle lens which was provided to her by Bliss Eye Care.

Many are those suffering from similar plights in various educational institutions, homes and rural communities with no financial ability to seek the services of an eye specialist that they suffer the condition till it results in total blindness.

The project, after the free screening, provides both spectacle and medications to correct those diagnosed with various eye problems.

But thank God that through the effort of Dr Zakarea Al-hassan Balure, an Optometrist, with support from Vision 2020, Christopher Vodin and Gerhard Heidenreich of Switzerland, the Bliss Eye Care Facility was established and launched on January 30, 2016.

Dr Balure, who is also the Manager of Bliss Eye Care, said the BS4Ks project seeks to complement the National Eye Health Programme to realise its aim of eliminating avoidable blindness by the year 2020 through effective management of refractive disorders using children as an entry point.

"There are a lot of people out there with various eye problems who lacked the ability to seek professional eye care services, hence my motivation to use the facility to seek funding to provide free eye care services to such category of people," he said.

He said it was through this that he sought for support from Pro Visus organisation in Switzerland to support him to help prevent avoidable blindness.

Through the support, Bliss Eye Care has already provided free eye care services to a total of 296 students from both basic and second cycle schools in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region.

Under its BS4Ks project, a total of 6,040 students comprising 3,590 from nine basic schools and 2,450 from second cycle schools in the district including St. Francis Girls, Jirapa and Ullo Senior High Schools were screened for various eye conditions.

Out of the 296 found to have various eye problems, 86 of them were given spectacles to correct their condition while the remaining 210 were provided with various medications to help address their visual problems.

Dr Balure said: "The project will vigorously pursue a sustained education to break the negative myth surrounding the use of spectacles as the reserve of the elites, rich and affluent in society."

He said the project would contribute to ensuring good eyesight for a large population, especially children who need care for refractive errors.

He said this would be done through various approaches including provision of outreach optometric services, awareness creation and advocacy on childhood blindness, provision of free sample spectacles to needy school children, organisation of special eye camps for school children and school health visits.

Dr Balure said the project would collaborate with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to advocate and implement an action plan to promote healthy eyes among children to prevent future blindness.

When schools resume, Bliss Eye Care would focus on Wa Municipal with its free eye care services and the rest of the districts would follow until the facility was able to cover all the 11 districts in the region.

The importance of the eye to the total functioning of the body cannot be over emphasized. Hence such a bold project from a young man deserves all the commendation and support it needs from stakeholders in order for it to become a big success.

The district education directors and heads of educational institutions in the Upper West Region particularly need to give Dr Balure the maximum cooperation he needs to organise the students to go through the screening process.

Early identification of visual errors can go a long way to enhance their correction to prevent total blindness.

Remember, a stitch in time saves nine.

