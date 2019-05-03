news, story, article

GNA feature by Mohammed Nurudeen Issahaq



May 03, GNA – The world benefits from emigration and immigration – economically, politically, and culturally, George F. Rehmke, one time President of the American organization, Knowledge Network Foundation, argues in his article on immigration published in the “Freedom Daily” of August 1993. He maintains: “Innovation flourishes, wages rise, cultures mingle, and progress continues. The flow of peoples, like the flow of goods, should be free.”

In a similar strain, Colin Shindler observes in his book Exit Visa (1978) that “Unimpeded travel is one of the first requisites of freedom”.

It is in the light of these submissions that one identifies with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s assertion that African migrations present an opportunity for both the continent and the world. This topic has, however, often been generally misunderstood today, giving rise to controversy and emotional reactions.

Driven by the need for jobs and economic opportunity, most African migrations begin and end on the continent since the overwhelming majority of ordinary migrants are unable to afford either the financial power or intellectual savvy to embark on cross-continent travel. Their arrival in host countries is welcomed, with many Africans saying they would like more migrants in their country. The numbers travelling beyond Africa are comparatively few, totalling only 14 per cent of the global migrant population in 2017 (significantly less than Asia, 41 per cent, and Europe, 24 per cent).

Therefore, the global view of African migrations urgently needs to be reset since distorted data leads to inadequate and misinformed policies, the Foundation declared in a statement released after sessions of debates and discussions on African migrations, youth and jobs at the 2019 Ibrahim Governance Weekend, held next door in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan recently.

The forum focused on the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s latest report, Africa’s Youth: Jobs or Migration? In recognition of the importance of young people to Africa’s development, this year the Foundation welcomed back the Now Generation Forum, a meeting of young leaders from 35 countries whose recommendations fed into the discussion.

The first session of the Ibrahim Forum - Setting the picture right on African migrations - explored African perspectives on migration, highlighting that human mobility is not a recent phenomenon but a dynamic that has contributed to progress over many centuries.

“Migration in Africa, and around the world, is largely about aspiration, not desperation. Africans leaving their home countries are looking for the chance to work and contribute to their host countries. African governments should welcome migrants while ensuring that their own citizens - our continent’s greatest asset - have the education and economic opportunities they deserve. Now is the time to take action before it’s too late for our young people”, said Mo Ibrahim, Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, when he addressed the forum.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, 2017 Ibrahim Laureate and Chairperson of the High-Level Panel on International Migration in Africa, said: “In recent times, there has been a lot of movement of young Africans across borders in search of opportunity. This has created a fear and a very emotional response…but there is no migrant crisis. The majority of those who cross borders do so legally; they carry with them capital, knowledge, skills, technology; they pay taxes; and they form a sizeable part of the GDP of their host countries.”

The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Vera Songwe, highlighted how a lack of economic opportunity is driving Africans to leave their home countries: “The conversation on migration is essentially a conversation on governance and what our leaders need to do to ensure Africans do not go outside the continent. Eighty per cent of those Africans migrating say they are doing so because they don’t have jobs, because our countries don’t have the right business or policy environment.”

In the second session – The African youth bulge confronted by jobless growth – panellists discussed the current and future challenges of the African job market, including the unexploited potential of agriculture and the changes expected from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, said: “Our youth are deeply dissatisfied. They feel economically, socially and politically marginalised. African leaders and civil society should address these issues with a sense of urgency. Let’s look at the education and skills that our young people actually need, focussing on what is necessary for the current economic situation in Africa.”

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, highlighted the importance of involving more young Africans in agriculture. “We always talk about the great potential of our continent, but nobody can eat potential. We need to take this great demographic asset that we have - our young people - and turn it into an economic powerhouse, both for ourselves and the rest of the world. We’ve got to get young people into agriculture and create a new group of ‘agri-preneurs’”, he said.

Festus Mogae, former President of Botswana and 2008 Ibrahim Laureate, stressed the importance of responsible leadership in managing migration. “African leaders and governments should go out of their way to explain to their populations that migrants often benefit the countries into which they migrate, correcting the misperception that migrants are taking local jobs.”

Closing the session, Oumar Seydi, Africa Director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, highlighted the challenge of population growth. “The elephant in the room is family planning. If you look at the data, you see that the countries with the highest population growth have also tended to be the poorest ones. In our experience, investing in family planning is one of the most effective tools that countries have to break the poverty cycle. It enables women to plan their futures and fulfil their potential.”

The 2019 Ibrahim Governance Weekend event opened with a Leadership Ceremony, celebrating progress in African leadership and governance. The evening featured a special tribute to Kofi Annan, reflecting on the legacy he left and the inspiration he continues to be even after his passing. Thoughts and memories were shared by, among others: Mo Ibrahim, Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation; H.E. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Kojo Annan; and Mark Malloch-Brown, former United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, among others.

Addressing over 1,200 guests, President Alassane Ouattara said: “Kofi Annan was more than a friend of Côte d’Ivoire, he was the son of our country and a brother who shared our pain. The name of Kofi Annan is tightly linked to the return of peace and security in our country. He was determined not to let our country sink and did not hesitate to use the full authority of the United Nations and his exceptional ability for negotiation. This nation owes him a lot.”

The weekend wrapped up with a star-studded music concert at the Palais de la Culture featuring some of Côte d’Ivoire’s and Africa’s biggest stars, including: Fally Ipupa, Youssou N'Dour, Serge Beynaud and Safarel Obiang. Addressing the crowd of young Ivorians, Mo Ibrahim said: “You are the future”.

About the Ibrahim Governance Weekend

The Ibrahim Governance Weekend is the flagship event of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, held every year in a different African country.

The three-day forum brings together prominent African/global political and business leaders, representatives from civil society, multilateral and regional institutions as well as Africa’s major international partners to debate issues of critical importance to Africa.

The weekend event usually begins with a Leadership Ceremony, with this year’s focus being the celebration of the life of Kofi Annan. A whole day is then dedicated to the Ibrahim Forum, a high-level discussion forum which tackles the challenges facing Africa and sets out priorities for action.

