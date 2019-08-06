news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - Yve Digital, an online music marketing company, on Monday, held its maiden ''Money and Music'' workshop in Kumasi.

The workshop, was aimed at helping Ghanaian musicians maximize their source of revenue and promote their works to the international community.

The workshop, saw over 200 artistes gather to discuss challenges and find ways of capitalizing on their songs and also to make money online.

Mr. Kwame Baah, Content Manager of Yve Digital, at the workshop enlightened participants about how to brand themselves, create.releases, distribution and promotions among other pertinent issues.

Mr. Baah also taught them how to pitch their songs to playlists across various digital music platforms having stated commitment of his outfit in dealing with challenges faced by artistes on various platforms.

Yve Digital also deals social media promotions as well the music monetization.

