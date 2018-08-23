By Ayilimba Doreen Awonlie Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - Amoah Randy, also known as "Yaw Berk", has sent goodwill wishes to veteran singer Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, who got married over the weekend. Akosua Achemapong also known as "Becca" over the weekend tied the knot with Nigerian music mogul Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni, after a three-year long relationship, after the long wait. The "Highly Spiritual" si

The "Highly Spiritual" signee, in an interview with GNA Entertainment, said though he was disappointed, he could not get the chance to marry Becca, he would still wish her well in her new life and home.

According to the "Independent Lady" hitmaker, he expressed his feelings for the singer, because she was receiving a lot of pressure from the public to get married, especially when many thought she was getting old.

"I am feel happy, because love has finally found its rightful place.

“Becca’s wedding was what we were all waiting for, because everybody was complaining about the delay in her marriage.

“It’s true I have a crush on her and due to this reason, I said I wanted to marry her, because I wanted people to stop bashing her with the issue of marriage.

“So far as someone has married her, I am happy."

He said, “maybe she didn’t see my proposal or didn’t hear about it, so I would say it’s well and i just need to support her and wish her well," he said.

Yaw Berk, said inspite of his disappointment, he has composed a song for Becca and would like to work with her on the song.

“I have a song for Becca and if she is ready she would link up with Kaywa then we get the song done.

GNA