By Ayilimba Doreen Awonlie, GNA

Accra, July 29, GNA - Amoah Randy, mostly known in the music circles as “Yaw Berk” has released another hit song titled “Armed Robber”.

The former Highly Spiritual signee, now with Inner Hietz Entertainment in an interview with GNA Entertainment said the “Armed Robber” was released to get people to focus on what they want to achieve in life and never give up.

The “Independent Lady” hit maker added that, the song was not meant to cause any kind of confusion but rather enable his audience to have the ability to fight for what they want.

“My song “Armed Robber” was released to let people know that they have what is rightfully theirs by force

“I use my songs to encourage people which is mostly the youth, not to give up in life no matter their situation,” he said.

Yaw Berk had released hit songs after his appearance on the popular reality show “MTN hit maker and has promised his fans nothing but the best.

