By Simon Asare/ Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, July 25, GNA - Wash Africa, a non-governmental organisation focused on sanitation education, on Wednesday launched an initiative dubbed, “Zero-Borla'' Fashion and Music extravaganza”.

It is aimed at educating the masses on the negative effects of littering.

The main event slated for August 31, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium would see a lot of Ghanaian Arts and Fashion Designers showcasing their skills with recycled waste with Ghana's top dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, expected to thrill fans with some good music.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Ashim Morton, President of Wash Africa, said sanitation in Ghana, was very poor, hence the need to trigger a national discussion on plastic littering.

“Many foreign countries have banned the use of single use plastic because they know the consequences. So we have to find ways to ensure that the producers of 'single use' plastics become responsible for recycling of the plastics.

''If we create value for plastic in Ghana, we won’t see plastics in our gutters and other places. We have to ensure that plastic manufacturers are responsible for creating good sanitation so that we won’t see plastics around,” he said.

Mr. Morton noted that, the sustainability of the campaign would depend on every Ghanaian push this agenda forward because he alone cannot continue the initiative, even though he has the supports from a number of organisation.

He urged government to support the initiative by declaring the ban of single plastic use in the country.

Her Excellency Claudia Turbay Quintero, Colombia's Ambassador to Ghana, in her speech said, ''Everybody should understand the need to clean up the surroundings to promote health, good standard of living and protect the environment.''

Her Excellency rallied support the initiative as Colombia would offer ideas to help protect the Ghanaian environment.

