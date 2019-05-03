news, story, article

Accra, May 3, GNA - A troupe of traditional dancers, Wala-afo?,’ has been crowned champions after they beat 18 other African countries plus 24 states in Nigeria to lift the winning prize in a traditional dancing and drumming competition in Nigeria.

The 2019 edition of the annual continental traditional dancing and drumming competition brought groups from eighteen African countries, including; cultural heavyweights Benin, South Africa and Nigeria herself, to Abeokuta.

The Fourth edition, under the auspices of the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the eighteen kissing cousins of Nigeria entaertained audiences with colourful displays of traditional artistry from across Africa, with the theme: DRUMMING THE FUTURE.

At the end of it all, Ghana’s own Wala-afo? was adjudged the overall winner.

“This victory is for our President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and our First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo. It is their inspiration that carried us through this very tough competition,” an elated Stadia Mustapha, leader of the group said.

For their prize, Wala-afo? was handed $5,000 US dollars in cash along with a mace signifying their status as new champions of traditional Africa.

“We hope to meet the President soon and formally present the mace to him,” Stadia Mustapha added, saying President Akufo-Addo’s Government was a source of assistance to them.

The assistance apparently came through the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, the Presiding Member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Joseph Korto and the Metro Cultural Coordinator, Ms Sandra Nana Efua Boison of the Centre for National Culture Tema.

“We will like to thank our own Mayor for taking interest in our craft and helping us to annex such an important continental achievement. We cannot also forget Mr Joseph Korto, the PM for TMA; we want them to know that we are really grateful,” Stadia Mustapha said.

This is not the first time that Wala-afo? has participated in the competition in Nigeria, but this is the first time that the Tema based African dancing and drumming ensemble has won the competition.

It beat 18 other countries from around Africa including; Togo, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Chad and Senegal among others to lift the first prize.

GNA