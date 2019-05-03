news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), May 03, GNA - Ms. Joan Letsu, a 24- year-old Psychology of Education Student of the University of Cape Coast has been crowned winner of the second edition of Face of Tourism Volta.

Ms. Letsu who also won price packages in the categories of 'cat walk', cultural dance display, fitness and photography was presented with a NASCO refrigerator, parcels and hampers.

Contestants performed in traditional dances, fashion show, presentations on tourist sites in the Region and 'pick and act'.

Face of Tourism Volta is a beauty pageantry designed to harness support to stimulate the local economy and create direct and indirect jobs in the tourism sector.

Mr. Mackintosh Jaisey Graham, the Chief Executive Officer of Discover Volta, the event organizer, said the aim of the organization was to make Volta Region tourism destination in the country.

He said the pageant show was to market existing and discovered tourist sites, engage communities where tourist sites were located and promote other forms of tourism such as funeral, medical and fashion.

He said after the maiden show, many sites in the Region had been unearthed including snake village and Tizor waterfalls at Liate Soba, Crocodile pond at Ave Dakpa, Limestone cave, Abohire falls at Bowiri among others.

Mr Graham appeal to people in the Region to patronize the sites to boost the local economy and grow the sector.

Ms. Letsu said her aim was to use the crown to sustain the promotion of tourism in the Region and support education of underprivileged girls.

Ms. Dorothy Asitsey, a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and Ms. Rosemary Abotsi, a student of Peki College of Education (GOVCO) were crowned 1st and 2nd runners-up respectively.

The event was on the theme: transforming the local economy through innovative tourism.

GNA