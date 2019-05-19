By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, May 19, GNA - A night of celebration for both industry players and fans in the showbiz sector, turned out to be a night of shame and regrets as the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 2019), was marred by violence.
Fans of eternal rivals and Dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy clashed on stage in a fistfight forcing Stonebwoy to pull out a pistol in the process.
This caused a pandemonium at the New Dome of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), on Sunday dawn and subsequently halted the flow of the ceremony.
Calm was restored after over 30 minutes with the program continuing, but not in the same light as it started.
It all started when Stonebwoy mounted the stage to receive an award as the Reggae Artist of the Year.
Stonebwoy prior to receiving the award gestured with his five fingers (indicating he had won the award five times in a row) to his bitterest rival Shatta Wale who was nominated in the same category.
Subsequently, Shatta Wale unhappy with the announcement stormed the stage with his fans, but it was unclear what they were up to going on the stage.
Fans of Stonebwoy's tried to prevent them from coming on the stage and that begun the fuss. It was a war-like situation with many in the auditorium running for cover.
The "Bawasaba" hitmaker later apologized for the incident after he received the Songwriter of the year award.
"I only had to act on natural instincts…I come in peace and I go in peace…by their deeds we have all seen them," he said.
Meanwhile, two of the categories including the big one- 'Artiste of the year’ was not announced due to the dissension that occurred.
Kwami Sefa Kayi, one of the MCs for the event, announced that the winners for those categories would be announced in a press conference at a later date.
Here are the winners for the night::
Traditional Artiste of the Year
Kwan Pa
Instrumentalist of the Year
Mr Okyere
Lifetime Achievement Award –
Dr Rev Mrs Mary Ghansah
Obuoba J.A. Adofo
Prof Kofi Abraham
Unsung Artiste of the Year
Kula
Gospel Song of the Year
Diana Hamilton for ‘Mo Ne Yo’
Highlife Song of the Year
Shatta Wale for ‘My Level’.
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Shatta Wale for ‘Gringo’
Hiphop Song of the Year
Kwesi Arthur for 'Anthem'
Hiplife Song of the Year
'Obiaa Wone Master' by Yaa Pono feat Stonebwoy
Afropop Song of the Year
'Akwaaba' by Guilty Beatz feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo and Patapaa
Gospel Artiste of the year
Diana Hamilton
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/Hippop Artiste of the Year
Medikal
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Video of the Year award
MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade (Dir Xbills Ebenezer)
Best Collaboration of the Year
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy
Record of the Year
Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo
Songwriter of the Year
King Promise – CCTV
Producer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Sound Engineer Of The Year
Francis Osei with Akwaboah's 'Hye Me Bo
Male Vocalist of the Year
KiDi - on 'Thunder'
Female Vocalist of the Year
Efya
African Artiste of the Year
Burna Boy
Rapper of The Year
Medikal
Best African Collaboration
Akwaaba - Guilty Beatz Ft Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Group of the Year
Bethel Revival Choir
New Artiste Of The Year
Wendy Shay
Album Of The Year
Rockstar - Kuami Eugene
Artiste of The Decade
Sarkodie
