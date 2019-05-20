news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, May 20, GNA - Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in showbiz as “Stonebwoy”, has expressed regrets for his conduct at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

''I would like to extend my sincerest apologies and deepest regrets for my conduct at what should have been the biggest celebration of Ghanaian music last Saturday.

''Such unfortunate incidents clearly had a negative impact on the sense of alertness of my entire team and myself,'' the statement said.

''I am taking remedial measures to ensure that there will never be a repetition of such actions. These include improving the security measures within my team.

''This immediate actions are to ensure that such acts do not recur, nor in any way affect my person or my profession,'' the statement said.

A scuffle between the top Ghanaian dancehall acts Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy saw fans clash on stage with Stonebwoy pulling out a gun in the process.

But Stonebwoy after his detention by the Accra Regional Police Command on Sunday, has issued a press statement released through his record label, Burniton Music Group, which explains his side of the story and demonstrating his remorse for his actions.

GNA