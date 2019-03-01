news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA - The night of 'Nostalgia' begun in thrilling fashion on Thursday night, when UB40 reggae band mounted the stage at this year's Stanbic Ghana Jazz Festival, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The memorable music night, was witnessed when the UB40 reggae band, which featured Ali Campbell and Astro, as they dazzled music loving fans with some good music.

UB40 brought the Labadi Beach to stand still, with a scintillating performance as thousands of music loving jammed to their old hits.

Legendary Ghanaian guitarist Ackay Blay, also demonstrated his prowess on the stage together with his ''Abizi Band'' as well as good performance by the ''GH Jazz Collective Band'' and Enoch Owireku.

Day two of the three-day event would see Richard Bona and Salif Keita mount they stage to thrill fans with more fascinating music with the grande finale of the night of Nostalgia held at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

