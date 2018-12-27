news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Ho, Dec. 27, GNA - Mr. Frank Gogo, Chief Executive Officer of World Map Records, has said, the bad attitude of some Ghanaian artistes, is major factor hampering development in the industry.

According to the business mogul, the showbiz industry, has failed to make any significant strides, due to lack of professionalism, exhibited by many Ghanaian artistes.

“Investors are ready to put money into the entertainment industry, but the behaviour of some artistes is certainly not the best.

“Most of the them don't understand the professionalism in showbiz circles and it has made it difficult for promoters to invest in the future,'' Mr. Gogo said.

He added that, the situation had to change, if we are to make any progress in the entertainment industry, because the money involved in promotion was very huge and investors can't just throw money away without any benefit.

He stated that, the vision of the World Map records, was to help upcoming artistes to fully reach their potential and also make a living while highlighting the plight of Ghanaian artistes.

