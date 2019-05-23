news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, May 23, GNA - The Board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have handed permanent bans to Ghanaian Dancehall artistes, Livingston Etse Satekla known in showbiz as “Stonebwoy” and Charles Nii Armah Mensah also known as “Shatta Wale”.

This comes as a result of the brawl between them at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) last Saturday, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

At a press briefing held on Wednesday, Mr. Nat Brew Amanzeba, Chairman of the VGMA board, revealed that the duo had been stripped off all awards they won at the just ended VGMA.

“The board of the VGMA deemed the actions of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to have flouted the terms and conditions of the scheme and brought the name of the awards into disrepute.

“Both musicians are therefore banned in the nominations, selections and performances at the VGMA scheme and therefore the two artistes have been stripped off all awards they won on the night and have been requested by the board to return all plaques to the Charterhouse effective immediately,'' Amanzeba said at the presser.

He said the Board has decided to nullify the remaining of the two awards; Artiste of the Year and Popular Song of the Year.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have had their court case adjourned to June 20 as they all pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

GNA