news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, May 3, GNA - The highly anticipated return of the most watched and popular Ghanaian TV series, “You Only Live Once” (YOLO), has been premiered in Accra.

Season Five of the Health TV series returns with the inclusion of some enthralling young characters and veteran Ghanaian actors put together by Farmhouse Productions in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), National Population Council, Community for Health, among others.

Speaking at the premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas at the West Hills Mall in Accra, Stephanie S. Sullivan, Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Ghana, said the commitment of USA in improving the health and well-being of the world's greatest resource of the youth.

''Over 50% of Ghanaians are under age 25. Evidence shows that young people do not have ready access to health information and services, including sexual and reproductive health,'' Her Excellency noted.

She said plans have been developed to help bridge the information gap through USAID in collaboration GHS as they launched the ''Good Life, Live It Well'' campaign, which eventually saw the production of the YOLO TV series.

According to her, the campaign uses both traditional and digital media to promote positive health behaviours and also encourages self-reflection about what makes life good and links personal happiness and the good life to healthy behaviours.

She said the role of the young actors in the TV series, highlighted the significance of youth participation and leadership as it serves the key to sustainable development to end cycles of poverty.

The Yolo TV series is directed by renowned Ghanaian filmmaker Ivan Quashigah with the likes of Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annan, John B. Peasah, Aaron Adatsi, Queenstar Anaafi, among others starring in the series.

GNA