Ashaiman, Oct. 28, GNA - An atmosphere filled with excitement engulfed the music entourage gathered at the "Sakasaka Park" as they experienced a musical rendition from some of the finest Ghanaian artistes at the fifth edition of the "Ashaiman To The World" (ATTW) concert.

Top performance on the night includes Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebuoy, Lil Win, Kwaw Kese, Guru among many others as over 50,000 music fans enjoyed about 10 hours of dancehall, hiplife and rap music.

The climax of this year's concert was when Samini stormed the stage during Stonebuoy live music interlude as he demonstrated his class as one of the best music act in the country, as his performance was indeed full of fire.

Sarkodie proved his prowess as one of the top performers in country, as he ignited the musical spirit on the night after dropping back to back hits on stage.

Kwadwo Nkansah also known as "Lilwin" made his presence felt on the night as he stormed the stage in his 'Superman' outfit as delivered a performance full of energy, stage craftsmanship and excitement.

"Okomfo Kwadee" was among the surprise artistes, who performed on the night as he engaged fans with his past music hits.

There were also performances from Kofi Kinata, Edem, Teephlow, DBlack, Freda Rhymes, Kelvin Boy, Episode, Articlewan and other underground act who made the night a memorable one.

