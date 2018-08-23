By Simon Asare, GNA Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - Salome Nketia, a new gospel sensation, has released a video of her new single titled "3baba Mu", which translates in English as "It shall come to past", The powerful gospel hit song, has gained grounds in the music circles since it release in August 2016, but highly anticipated video is now available for gospel loving fans. The video, has been very acti

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - Salome Nketia, a new gospel sensation, has released a video of her new single titled "3baba Mu", which translates in English as "It shall come to past",

The powerful gospel hit song, has gained grounds in the music circles since it release in August 2016, but highly anticipated video is now available for gospel loving fans.

The video, has been very active and gained grounds in terms of air play on television stations across the country.

The "3baba Mu" track, is an inspirational song for gospel lovers from all and sundry and has been a blessing.

On the same album, "W'adwene No", another powerful track won two nominations in the 2017 Gospel Music Awards.

GNA