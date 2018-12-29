news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA



Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - The Royal Vessels Incorporated, the music ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Atomic, will, on December 29, 2018, hold a gospel music concert dubbed: the “Royal Praise 2018”.

The annual event, which would be held in the churches’ Mega Auditorium at Atomic near Kwabenya, Accra, is on the theme: “Christos- Joy to the World,” based on Luke 2:10-11, and starts from 1600 hours.

Elder Isaac Dwamena, the Leader of the Choir, told the Ghana News Agency that this year’s Royal Praise promises to be a time in which patrons would be blessed not only by the popular song “Asem papa bi a m’ate,” but also by many of the great compositions of the prolific song writer, James Varrick Armaah.

These songs would be ministered powerfully by the very choir he leads, the Harmonious Chorale, which has won both local and international awards.

Elder Dwamena said this would be complemented by the ministrations of contemporary worship leaders such as Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr. of “Ancient of Days” fame, and Minister Kaysi of “Adom” fame.

“The Royal Vessels Incorporated will get both youthful and adult feet dancing in praise of God through the ministration of irresistible Pentecostal songs,” he said.

Elder Dwamena stated that Royal Praise, therefore, aimed at bringing together people from all walks of life, regardless of their language, denomination, background or faith to one point to praise and worship God for His goodness throughout the year.

Beyond the provision of good music, the programme has been an avenue for people to come to the saving knowledge of the Lord, and has also recorded testimonies of patrons being touched by His power as they praised and worshiped God for “what He does and who He is”.

Giving a brief background, Elder Dwamena said the event, which entered its 20th year this year, started as the annual praise and worship celebration of the PIWC in Accra, under the leadership of now Apostle Julius Franklin Asante-Ayeh, the then Resident Pastor.

The first event was held in the CIDA Hall of the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC).

Elder Dwamena explained that since the split of the PIWC Accra into separate branches (PIWC, Kokomlemle and PIWC, Atomic) by the International Executive Council of the Church of Pentecost in 2008, PIWC Atomic has been more consistent in keeping to the organisation of Royal Praise.

The programme has seen both qualitative and quantitative growth attracting patrons both from within and outside the church.

He called on the public to participate massively in the ‘Royal Praise 2018’ Concert for an explosive encounter with the Lord.

GNA