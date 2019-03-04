news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 4, GNA - Mordey Patricia Sedinam Kafui, known in showbiz as “Pacy”, has revealed that, her song titled "Korti Beka" is not profane, as perceived by sections of the public.

The fast rising afro-beat act in an interview, mentioned that, her song was meant to highlight how ''gossipers'' were causing harm to many relationships and marriages in the country.

"Honestly I appreciate the support everyone in the country including the media is giving me, but I want to put it on record that my "Korti Beka" song is not profane,'' Pacy said.

She added, ''I would plead with all those making those allegations to listen to the song carefully and judge themselves.

''I was preaching about gossipers in the song. There are so many marriages and relationships breaking up all because of gossipers.

''Today I have met your husband or guy here, tomorrow your wife or girlfriend is in a hotel room with someone, before the parties will realize the marriage or relationship has hit the rock.

'I hate gossiping, that is why I was advising people to stop that act since it doesn't bring proper result at the end."

Pacy released "Korti Beka" few weeks ago and has gained massive airplay around the world with the music video released on Monday, March 5, 2019.

Pacy joined World Map records last year and she has brought some positive vibes into the music scene with her unique singing prowess.

GNA