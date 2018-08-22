By Simon Asare, GNA Accra, Aug.22, GNA - Obeng Francis Kumi known in showbiz as “O’Bkay” is delighted with progress made in his career, after featuring in the season five of the music reality show, MTN Hitmaker. According to O’Bkay, his participation in the reality show, has propelled him to greater heights in the music industry. The versatile musician, who gained a nomination in the 20

Accra, Aug.22, GNA - Obeng Francis Kumi known in showbiz as “O’Bkay” is delighted with progress made in his career, after featuring in the season five of the music reality show, MTN Hitmaker.

According to O’Bkay, his participation in the reality show, has propelled him to greater heights in the music industry.

The versatile musician, who gained a nomination in the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Unsung” category has demonstrated his prowess in both Hip-hop and Afropop.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, the ''Lemme know'' hitmaker highlighted the success chalked so far in his early music as he remain poised to do more after gaining some

recognition in the music circles.

"I'm happy with my progress so far in the music industry, I do get recognition from places I least expect and that is plus for me because this is what I was born to do" O' Bkay said.

When quizzed about the challenges that confronts him in the early days of early career, the 25-year-old said "taking it from the corporate world, the word business alone comes along with challenges amid all forms of competition.

"Show business comes along with the competitions, so as an artiste you have to build solid grounds because downfalls are inevitable. It is all about how you manage it," he stated.

The rap gem since his exploits on season five of the hitmaker reality show has featured on many platforms including the launch of Airtel Trace, the VIM concert, GH Hip-hop Night among many others.

