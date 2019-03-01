news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - Music lovers are set to be treated to a phenomenal night of great Ghanaian music at the MTN Music Festival, organised by MTN Ghana.

The Independence Day edition of the MTN Music Festival, Would take place at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, on Tuesday, March 5, at 6pm.

Headlining the list of key artistes billed to perform on a night tipped to be memorable is the legend Daddy Lumba and would be supported by highlife musician Ofori Amponsah, as well as songstress and award winning vocalist Efya.

The music festival is organised to celebrate and express the heritage of the Ghanaian through Music, Dance and Poetry.

“The MTN Music Festival is geared towards celebrating our evergreen Ghanaian music and culture."

“This is one of the best treats we can give our customers on the eve of Ghana’s independence anniversary celebrations”, Noel Ghanson, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana said.

The festival is held on the eve of selected national holidays throughout the year.

The event is one of several platforms that MTN Ghana uses to support and promote the creative arts industry.

MTN Ghana has also created other traditional and digital platforms including MTN Hitmaker and MTN Regional festivals.

The recent partnership between MTN and Aftown are one of the platforms that drive listening, streaming and monetizing of local music in the digital age.

Whilst waiting for the Music Festival, fans can download songs of the artistes and set them as caller tune by dialling *1355#

GNA