By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, May 19, GNA - Ghanaian songstress, Lady Jay, is set to release her new single titled ''Freedom'' on June 1, Zen Garden, Labone.

The budding music act, was recently in the news over rumours, which suggested she was getting married to a business mogul.

But in an interview with Lady Jay, she revealed that, wedding photos that leaked on the web were part of new hit single and music video produced and directed by Wahala Entertainment, a top notch recording company in Ghana.

“It’s simply a beautiful song about freedom”. In the Freedom video Lady Jay is wearing a beautiful white gown covered in crystal jewelry representing a white dove in a cage with a grand piano and pianist in the background.

''The video was said to be shot in the Eastern region of Ghana in a beautiful picturesque setting,'' Lady Jay said about her yet to be released song.

The single is expected to be premiered on 4SYTE TV on June 1, followed by the Magic Dream Freedom Concert on June 15 at Zen Garden.

