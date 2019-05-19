news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, May 19, GNA - Highlife legend, Amakye Dede has said fast rising musician, Marfo Eguene (with stage name Kuami Eugene), will be the next big thing in the genre of music.

This was after both of them had performed on stage at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) at the Dome of the Accra International Conference Center in Saturday.

According to the 'Odo da babi' hitmaker, by his gesture, he had handed over the baton to the Rock Star album maker as the sole upholder of highlife music.

Amakye Dede said, he had no shred of doubt that Eugene was a 'perfect' heir to highlife legendary status having seen his talent and performed with at other events.

"I thought Highlife was dead but Kuami Eugene has proven that Highlife is still alive.

“He's exceptionally good so support him," Amakye Dede said.

Eugene won three awards which included; Highlife Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Music Producer of the Year, at awards ceremony.

GNA