By Simon Asare/ Doreen AyimbilaAccra, June 22, GNA - Eugene Marfo, known by his stage name “Kuami Eugene”, has revealed reasons behind his brand new hit single "Wish me well".The single, which is already making waves on the music scene, is expected to shoot the popularity of the young musician higher.The Lynx Entertainment award-winning prodigy last Tuesday, released a potential hit single p

By Simon Asare/ Doreen Ayimbila

Accra, June 22, GNA - Eugene Marfo, known by his stage name “Kuami Eugene”, has revealed reasons behind his brand new hit single "Wish me well".

The single, which is already making waves on the music scene, is expected to shoot the popularity of the young musician higher.

The Lynx Entertainment award-winning prodigy last Tuesday, released a potential hit single produced by himself with assistance from Willisbeatz.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, the 'Confusion' hitmaker said people are faced with all manner of criticisms in life, but it must not discourage them, but rather serve as a great motivation to strive in life.

"People make all manner of comments about others, sometimes without any shred of evidence. I have seen kings fall, due to such unsubstantiated allegations.

“In life whatever you do, you would attract criticisms from people around you, but sometimes when you sieve it, it’s cool. It’s not everyone you see with a smile, that is cool inside.

"I wish as human as I am, it does not happen to anybody because it’s not cool, at least if someone is doing something wrong, we have private messages, you should talk to the person privately, but not to embark on public criticism,” he added.

Kuami Eugene entreated people to offer a helping hand to the needy and not mock them.

"If you think someone doesn’t have good shoes and you have enough to help, please do, because it would put smile on his or her face. We should wish people well. It is better than talking evil about them and mocking them.

GNA