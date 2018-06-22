By Simon Asare/Doreen Ayimbila Accra, June 22, GNA - Eugene Marfo, also known as “Kuami Eugene” in showbiz, has eulogised highlife great, Daddy Lumba, for his influence in his career, as well as other hip-life artists. The 21 year-old has become one of the most talked about talented and fastest rising stars to emerge from the camp of Lynx entertainment and continue

Accra, June 22, GNA - Eugene Marfo, also known as “Kuami Eugene” in showbiz, has eulogised highlife great, Daddy Lumba, for his influence in his career, as well as other hip-life artists.

The 21 year-old has become one of the most talked about talented and fastest rising stars to emerge from the camp of Lynx entertainment and continues to thrive in his music with some relentless hit tracks.

The “Angela” hitmaker, who has had a steady rise in the music circles, has revealed how certain legends in the Ghanaian music have inspired his works and mentored him to stardom since age 16, when he started living the dream.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Kuami Eugene stated how he looked up to certain musicians in Ghana, during his formative years.

"I always looked up to Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede, whilst growing up because their songs were everywhere and inspiring.

“Later i listened to the likes of Richie Mensah, Asem, VVIP, Tinny because anytime I see their videos, i see myself getting to their status one day and i have over the years worked towards this target," Kuami said.

Meanwhile, the budding music prodigy would soon embark on an European Music tour as he seeks to make significant strides on the international music scene.

