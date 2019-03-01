news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA - Legendary highlife musician K.K. Fosu, is set to drop his "Odo Nti" music video on Monday, March 4, 2019.

KK Fosu, a World Map record signee featured Ghanaian sensational rapper, Opanka, on the ''Odo Nti'', which was released few days ago.

The video directed by Prince Dovlo features two Ghanaian actresses Afia Schwarzenegger and Rosemond Brown (Akuapem Poolo) as well Efo Garso and Opanka.

A video trailer released earlier in the week demonstrates great story line and it would certainly thrill music loving fans especially for those who love contemporary highlife music.

K.K. Fosu, last year made a strong comeback into the showbiz industry dropping back to back hits especially with his lovers rock music which featured Adina.

He is also set to release his sixth album this year, having graced the music scene, with some lovely tunes for more than two decades.

GNA