By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Abrafo (C/R), May 7, GNA - The Kakum National Park thrilled it’s patrons with memorable array of traditional food bazaar organised at its famous Children’s Park.

The event, which formed part of activities to mark this year’s May Day celebration was dubbed “Kakum May Day Food Bazaar” and had more than ten institutions and agencies participating.

It was organised specifically for Ghanaian workers to relax with traditional cuisines and drinks.

The fun-filled event brought together other visitors apart from corporate institutions who participated in activities like dancing competition, eating competition, tug of peace, games and other interesting activities.

They were served with traditional meals such as Apeprensa, Eto, bankye-ampesie,fufu and many tasty Ghanaian meals accompanied by traditional drinks like pito, Palm wine, atadwe-milk,sobolo, among others amidst cultural displays.

In addition to walking on the canopy, patrons experienced interesting packages, which included; exhibition tour, hiking, tree housing and Animal-viewing.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, on the side-lines of the event, Mr. Isaac Asamoah, the Facilities Manager of the Park explained that the event was intended to provide patrons an opportunity to experience how “our ancestors lived before the era of colonisation”.

“Today we want to show to the World the food our ancestors ate, games played and sports they competed in”, he indicated adding that the local meals and drinks served were the true Ghanaian delicacies that were nutritious and healthy.

He said the intention was to develop other interesting packages to add a touch of colour to the experience of tourists to sustain their interests.

“We are looking for innovative ways to increase tourist experience and this May- Day event is one of the initiatives to spice up the experience people get when they visit the Kakum National Park”, he added.

Mr. Isadore Nii Attoh Armah, Executive Director of the Ghana Heritage Conservation Trust (GHCT), managers of the Kakum National Park said such events formed part of its strategies to create awareness to get more people to visit the park.

He called on government to as a matter of urgency construct the road leading to the Park to boost patronage.

