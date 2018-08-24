By Simon Asare, GNA Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The maiden edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), has been launched at a very colourful ceremony in Accra. The awards night billed for November 30, 2018, would confer honours on Ghanaian women, who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz. Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, foundin

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The maiden edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), has been launched at a very colourful ceremony in Accra.

The awards night billed for November 30, 2018, would confer honours on Ghanaian women, who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, founding President of GOWA, said at the launch of the event that, women have played a significant role nation building, but their efforts have been downplayed with little or no recognition.

"Women play vital roles in our socio-economic setting yet the society, especially Ghana has to a large extent failed to recognize their efforts.

"However GOWA has a strong conviction that the time has come for women who are doing great exploits in their respective endeavors should be accorded the honour they deserve," Mrs. Adounum noted.

Mrs Francisca Duncan Willams, the chairperson of the program, reiterated the need to empower women by recognizing their efforts adding that, there was lack of appreciation for the efforts of women.

"For me wherever women are mentioned remains my heartbeat with the reason being that from creation, God created a helpmate for men, which are women and I think it's about time women rise and celebrate who they are, other than wait to be celebrated," she said.

She added, "women have done so much right from conception, but I believe women have not been appreciated as they should, so I encourage women to get educated and know who they are".

Meanwhile, nominees for this year's awards would be announced in the next coming weeks as organisers screen possible candidates.

